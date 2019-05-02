Micalla A. Rettinger Micalla "KK" Rettinger, 25, a resident of Waterloo, Iowa passed away April 28, 2019 in Waterloo, Iowa. A genuinely loved person by all who knew her, KK lit up every room she entered with her smile and hugs. Micalla was born in Kansas City, KS November 24, 1993 to Brenda (Kahle) Harper and Steven Rettinger, MD. After graduating from Park Hill High School, where she excelled in softball, basketball and performing arts, KK went to the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa. There she graduated with honors in 2016 with a degree in biology while starring for the UNI Panthers' softball team, earning second-team all Missouri Valley Conference honors her Junior and Senior years. She enjoyed her work and colleagues at Mulligans and Kimball & Beecher Family Dental Office while pursuing her dream of becoming a dentist. A tireless worker, KK could be counted upon to leave it all on the field, every time. She was also a tender, loving, caring person, and extended that love to the many animals in her life over the years. A beautiful person, inside and out, KK will be missed. Micalla is survived by her parents, Brenda Harper (Eric) and Steven Rettinger (Kelly), her younger sister Ellayna Rettinger, older sister Maria Bohnet (Kelson), and niece Lily who brought great joy into her life. She is also survived by grandparents Pat Rettinger, Don Rettinger (Carol), and Barb Kahle; Aunt Chris Schneider and Uncle Rick Kahle (Pam), cousins Erich, Ani, Colin, Taylor and Zach, and her loving boyfriend, Adam Kimball. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 2nd from 5-8 p.m. at Porter Funeral Home in Lenexa, KS. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, May 3rd at 1 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 W 92nd; Lenexa, KS 66215. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a contribution to either: Increase reward money, Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers; c/o Waterloo Police Department 715 Mulberry St., Waterloo, IA 50703, UNI softball scholarship in KK's name, UNI Foundation, 205 Commons, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50614, Animals, KC Pet Project, 4400 Raytown Road, Kansas City, MO 64129. Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444; www.porterfuneralhome.com



Published in Kansas City Star on May 2, 2019