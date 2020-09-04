Michael Aaron Tierney Michael Aaron Tierney of Lehigh Acres Florida passed away on September 2, 2020. He was born September 23, 1974. Mike grew up in Raymore, Mo. and graduated from RayPec High School in 1992. He moved to Florida in 2006. Mike worked as an instructor teaching heavy equipment maintenance and repair at Immokalee Florida Tech School. He was preceeded in death by his mother Patricia Tierney. He is survived by his wife April Tierney, his father Michael J. Tierney (Karen), Belton, Mo., his brother Martin Tierney (Michelle), Killeen Texas, and his beloved dog Macy. The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Health Park Medical Center Ft. Meyers Fl., and Hope Hospice, Lehigh Acres Fl. Final disposition by Lee County Cremation Services Ft.Meyers Florida.



