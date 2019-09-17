Kansas City Star Obituaries
Michael Allen Wells Michael Allen Wells, 39, of Kansas City, MO passed away September 14, 2019, after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Michael was born on September 12, 1980, the son of Rod and Lori (Davis) Wells. Michael was a graduate of North Kansas City High School the University of Central Missouri where he studied Fire Science. He joined the Lenexa Fire Department in 2005. He was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in 2016. Michael was united in marriage to Katie Teson on July 6, 2007, and had three beautiful children that he adored. Being a husband and father was the role he most cherished in his life. Michael was an avid home brewer, an active member of St. Therese parish, and a coach for his son's youth football team. He was a three-time participant in the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. For his commitment to service and the Kansas City community, he was honored by the KC Chiefs as the Hometown Hero last winter. Michael is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Teresa Paulett and John William Davis; step grandfather, Harold S. Diven; paternal grandfather William Haskell Wells; aunts Jonnie Michelle Miller and Debra Dawn Hall. He is survived by his wife, Katie, daughters Olivia and Caroline, and son Johnny; parents Rod and Lori Wells of Kearney, MO; paternal grandmother Maxine Pichelman of Edgerton, MO; brother Ryan (Emily) of Kearney, MO; sister Jamie (Ryan) Hedrick of Camdenton, MO; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws and fifteen adoring nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made in Michael's name to Answering the Call, PO Box 6763, Lee's Summit, MO 64064. Donations will go towards a college fund for Michael's children and other charities close to Michael's heart. All Services will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church, 7207 NW Highway 9, Kansas City, MO 64152. Public Visitation 4:00 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 8:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be concelebrated 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019 with Rev. Joseph I. Cisetti, Principal Celebrant. Following the Funeral Mass, the Lenexa Fire Department will lead a formal funeral procession to Resurrection North Cemetery, where a Committal service and flag folding presentation will be held. The Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Memories of Michael and condolences may be shared online at meyersfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 17, 2019
