Michael Marsalla
More Obituaries for Michael Marsalla
Michael C. Marsalla Obituary
Michael C. Marsalla Michael Charles Marsalla, 35, Wichita, KS, passed away August 1, 2019. Michael was born December 29, 1983, in North Kansas City, MO. He was employed by Evergreen Pallet in Wichita, KS, as a business development manager. Michael is survived by his mother, Rozanna Benz; his father, Peter Marsalla; stepfather, Greg Benz; grandparents, Butch and Kathleen Lipps; uncle and aunt, Sam and Linda Marsala; and aunts, uncles, cousins, godchildren, and friends. A Memorial Mass will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 5106 St. John Ave., Kansas City, MO 64123. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Slate Creek Gobblers, P.O. Box 268, South Haven, KS 67140. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 18, 2019
