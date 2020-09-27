1/1
Michael C. O'Laughlin
1950 - 2020
Michael C. O'Laughlin
September 22, 2020
Gladstone, Missouri - Michael Charles O'Laughlin, 69, of Gladstone, Missouri passed away at home on September 22, 2020 from pancreatic cancer.
Michael was born on December 23, 1950 to Russell and Patricia (Donahue) O'Laughlin in Kansas City, Missouri. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, 13 uncles, 9 aunts and 8 cousins. He is survived by 2 sisters and brother in-laws. Deborah & Ronald Sieve and Mary Sanders (Kyle Cummins). Nephews and nieces: Brian Sieve, Jennafer (Jasper) Mirabile, Goddaughter Amy (Luke) McNeil, Katie (John) Bucher, Brittany (Andrew) Robb and Brandon Sieve. Great nephews and nieces: Paul, Jordan & Leonard Mirabile; Gabriella, Jacob & Caleb McNeil; Jack & Layla Bucher. 8 aunts, 3 uncles, 49 cousins and the love of his life, Molly Nickle. Mike attended St. Charles & St. Gabriel's grade schools, St. Pius X High School ('69), St. Benedictine & Rockhurst College ('73).
Funeral services will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church on Monday; September 28, 2020 with viewing at 9am and the funeral mass at 10am (6415 NE Antioch Rd; Gladstone, MO). Burial to follow at White Chapel Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required for the services. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Sister Servants of Mary who helped Mike through his cancer battle: 800 N. 18th Street; KCKS 66102. Livestream link for the funeral mass: https://www.youtube.com/c/StAndrewtheApostleGladstoneMO/featured
Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com



Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
September 26, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss.
Patty Palermo Sole
Classmate
September 26, 2020
My deepest condolences to all of Mike’s family and my dear friend Molly. My thoughts and prayers will be with all of you.
Donna Slaughter
Friend
September 26, 2020
What a life he had! I’m so sorry for your loss, God bless and keep you
Corby Kessler
Acquaintance
September 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kennerd Hubble
Acquaintance
September 26, 2020
I was in the Swanks with Mike.Once a Swank, always a Swank. We had a blast.
Joe Clyne
Friend
