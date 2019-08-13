|
|
Michael Christopher Price Michael Christopher Price was born into this world on September 2, 1975 and left it peacefully in his sleep, Monday August 5, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be on Wed. 8/14 from 4:30-6:30pm with a short service to follow at 6:30 at Chapel Hill-Butler Funeral Home, 701 N. 94th St., KCKS 66112. In honor of Michael's life, the family has asked that everyone wear their Kansas City Chiefs gear. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to his daughter, Camilla Rose Price. He touched many lives in his short time here and is called Friend, Brother, and Family by many. Nothing brought him more joy than his baby girl, Camilla Rose. His other great loves were his momma, making people laugh, and the Kansas City Chiefs. While he is no longer physically present with us, his legacy lives on through those that knew and loved him. His mother Lynn has these final words for her son: "Sweet dreams my beautiful chocolate eyed baby boy, mom loves you!" He is survived by the light of his life, daughter Camilla Rose; parents Lynn and Scott; brother, Billy; his father Bill and wife Nichole; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; along with many other family and friends.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 13, 2019