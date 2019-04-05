Michael Edward Commodore 3-2-62 to 3-24-19 Mike would sprinkle his conversations and stories with the reminder that it was just another day "riding the rock" as we all revolve in space. His nomadic search for wonder and natural beauty, as well as the meaning of existence, led him on a life journey of exploration; grasping at the edges of the earth. He was a wanderer interested in all that he would encounter wherever he went. He was an adventurer who traveled near and far in search of the most pristine natural beauty he could bear witness to. He was a caring man who was deeply interested in and fascinated by all of the people he encountered. He loved music and would spend hours with family and friends sharing it's capacity to connect us. His desire to learn and understand all that he could was voracious and insatiable. The result of that hunger being long nights of intense and rousing discussions with family, friends and anyone willing to join in! He was deeply loved by his wife Pyper, her large extended family, and their cherished dog Kya; his father Robert and mother Agnes; his siblings Janet, Bob, Gail, Tim and Diane and their spouses; and many nieces and nephews and very close friends. We will miss his loyalty, sense of humor, independent nature and fervent passion. We will miss his physical presence on "the rock" but his Spirit will remain always in our hearts. Mike would want us to wake up, pay attention and fearlessly follow our hearts. We live in a world of endless possibilities. Be present. Listen. Engage and know you are valued.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2019