|
|
Michael Connor Hogan Michael Connor Hogan passed away suddenly on January 27 at the age of 33. He was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, and then moved to Leawood, Kansas with his family. He graduated from Blue Valley North High School and Kansas State University with a degree in accounting. He worked as an accounts payable analyst with Kindred At Home. It's impossible to sum up a life in a few paragraphs, but those who know and love Michael will understand all that follows. He was the go-to guy for everyone. He would be there for you to fix an electrical outlet, design a spreadsheet, help you carry something heavy, listen to your problems, and be a true friend. He had a big brain and he was wickedly funny; his clever asides could make a roomful of people erupt into laughter. He loved tabletop gaming with friends and family, and was at his best leading cooperative games where everyone worked together to triumph over the game itself. With Michael taking the lead, games became a big part of all family gatherings. He found calm in watching for animals in the woods, visiting the creek near his office to see if the turtle had returned, and reporting how many turkeys made an appearance on a friend's land. He also had a deep sense of justice. He knew what was fair when he saw it, and he would always speak out in the defense of others. Michael was, first and foremost, a nurturer. That was clearly evident when he was around his grandparents as he watched them closely and anticipated what they might need. Children loved himespecially babies. And he deeply loved his godchildren Aiden and Zoe Koon. His concern for others was boundless, including, of course, his large extended family and good friends. As condolences started to come in, people used words like kind, selfless, highly intelligent, always eager for an adventure, and even a born actor and comedian. He is survived by his parents Patrick and Jane Hogan and his brother Daniel; grandmother Beth Shreffler; uncles and aunts Christine Shreffler, Philip Shreffler and M.E. Rich, Kathy and Bob Hughes, Tom and Vallie Hogan, Nancy and Tim Dalbey, Kevin Hogan and Carla Bascom, and Jim and Mary Kay Hogan; as well as ten cousins and their families. There will be a brief graveside ceremony at 11 a.m., Monday, February 3 at Calvary Cemetery, 6901 Troost Ave., Kansas City, Missouri. At a later date, there will be a gathering of family and friends to raise a parting glass to Michael.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 2, 2020