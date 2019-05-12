Michael Craig Romer Michael Romer, 49, born February 3, 1970, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, April 29, 2019 lovingly surrounded by his family and many of his closest and dear friends. Michael was predeceased by his loving mother Sharon Romer. He is survived by his father and step-mother Marvin and Sandra Romer; his brother, Robert Romer and wife Suzette; niece and nephew Sydney and Stephen, all of Atlanta, GA; his brother David Romer, and nephews Adam and Joshua of Tulsa, OK; his aunt, Helen Romer Brown of Leawood, KS. Michael also leaves his many loving and devoted friends and family from CLO in Lawrence, KS. Kerrick Ray, his home coach for Atchison House where he lived said: "Mike was one of the sweetest, most gentle people I have ever known. He was so handsome with the best smile and most contagious laugh. Mike loved rock music and recently went to a KISS concert at Sprint Center with two of his favorite teachers and didn't come home until 11pm!!" Michael also loved pickles, cheeseburgers and all things strawberry. He loved moving bright colors, the outdoors, TV, and his KU Jayhawks. Michael has been so very loved and brought joy to everyone who knew him. He has been a special son, brother, uncle and friends to many. We have all been blessed because of Michael, our special gift from God. He will be greatly missed and will forever remain in our hearts. The family is extremely grateful to Michael's special friends for their true love and devotion, tender care and compassion. The family also wished to commend Community Living Opportunities, Inc., for the services they provide to people with such specials needs. Donations may be made in Michael's name to Community Living Opportunities, Inc., (Attn: Kerrick Ray) 2125 Delaware St., Lawrence, KS 66046, A graveside service will take place at 2pm, Sunday, May 19th at Mt, Moriah Cemetery, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



