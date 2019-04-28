Resources More Obituaries for Michael Strohm Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael D. Strohm

Obituary Condolences Flowers Michael D. Strohm Michael D. Strohm, "Mike" of Kansas City, Mo., passed away April 24, 2019 with his family by his side from complications with frontotemporal dementia. He was a lifelong Kansas City area resident. Born, December 17, 1951, to Leo and Rose Elaine Strohm, he was the oldest of 4 boys. Michael married his loving wife, Denise, October 20, 1973. Michael and Denise have 5 children all residing in the Kansas City area. Michael graduated from Rockhurst University with his bachelors of science in business administration in 1973 and earned his Executive Fellowship MBA in 1979. In 1971, while attending Rockhurst University, he began his career at Waddell and Reed Financial. He served in various management roles throughout his long tenure at Waddell, impacting the lives of countless people. From 2001 to his retirement in 2015, Michael served as Chief Operations Officer. In addition to his roles with Waddell, Michael was very active in the community, and his selflessness and generosity to give a hand up to others has touched the lives of many. He served on multiple charitable boards including the Bright Futures Fund, Community Linc and Rockhurst University Leadership Council. Every year, he looked forward to the Special Olympics Polar Plunge and dedicated countless hours with the Habitat for Humanity. Always surrounded by his family, Michael loved spending time with his 13 grandchildren, 6 am wake up calls to go skiing at the lake or attending Sporting KC games. Always on the hunt for the largest fish Lake Viking has to offer, usually a nap on the dock was the winner. His DIY mentality included countless ongoing projects from renovating his home to his never ending quest for the weed-free yard. Michael is survived by his wife Denise; sons Michael Jr. (Renee), Jason (Stephanie), Bob (Anita) and Brian (Angela), and daughter Tracy Ortiz (Eric); 13 grandchildren, Zoe, Ryan, Blake, Oliver, Carter, Abby, Ethan, Madeline, Bridget, Lola, Scarlett, Marissa and Aeriana; two great granddaughters, Mariana and Armella; brothers Greg Strohm and Dana Strohm and 41 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Leo and Rose Elaine Strohm, and brother Anthony Strohm. Visitation will be held from 9-11 am, Tuesday, April 30th at Guardian Angels Parish, 1310 Westport Road, Kansas City, MO followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to Bright Futures Fund, PO Box 419037, Kansas City, MO 64141 Or Special Olympics Kansas, 5280 Foxridge Dr., Mission, KS 66202. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com



