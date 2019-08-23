|
Michael Dean Cummins "Mike wanted it known that he died as a result of being stubborn, refusing to follow doctors' orders & raising hell for seven decades. The man. The myth. The legend: Men wanted to be like him, & women wanted to be with him. He enjoyed his family, friends, beloved dog, sports, booze, cars & younger women until the day he died." Michael "Mike" Dean Cummins, 75, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed in peace August 2019. Born September 11, 1943 to Everett Dean & Ida Mae (Palmer) Cummins, as an only (but perfect) child. A 1961 Westport High graduate who served in the USMC, earning PFC, a Vietnam Veteran who built bonds of service, blood & love with his fellow servicemen. "Once a Marine always a Marine." Looking at Mike's resume he tried his hands at Sack Boy, Trashman, Fireman, Car Salesman, to name a few & finally The Insurance man! He loved what he did & those he did it with. Mike is survived by his mother, Ida Mae Jaques; daughter, Mikki (Jeff) Penland; granddaughters, Ashley (Glen Smith) Curttright, Ashlyn Penland & Lauryn Penland; great-grand daughter, Charlee Michelle Smith; beloved dog Eli; loving Uncles, Aunts & Cousins; countless Friends; a handful of Ex-Wives & their treasured Children & Families. Mike is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; maternal grandparents; father, Everett Dean Cummins; stepfather, Charles "Chuck" Jaques; adored bulldog Sargent "Sarg" Major Winston III. Per Dad's wishes nothing fancy, a very informal Celebration of Life & potluck will take place on Saturday, September 7th from 1300 hours-1700 hours (1:00pm-5:00pm) at Elks Lodge #2376, 7010 N. Cherry Street, Kansas City, MO 64118. All are welcome to come stop by, hang out, eat, drink, & share some memories. Memorials may be made to .
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 23, 2019