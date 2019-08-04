Home

Michael Duane Canfield Mike Canfield, 74, of Warsaw, MO left for the Heavenly "All Star Game", Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Mike was born on March 9, 1945 in Kansas City, KS to Lillian (Seymour) and Chester Canfield. He graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1963 and married Gayle (Dowd) in 1964. They had three beautiful daughters; Amy, Sarah, and Erin. Mike played Minor League Baseball and then had a career in pharmaceuticals with Marion Laboratories. Mike and his second wife, Billie, moved to Warsaw and had 43 wonderful years of marriage together volunteering, fishing, enjoying nature and loving their dogs. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, so in lieu of flowers please give to an animal shelter or a . More of Mike's life is shared at www.mtmoriah.net.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 4, 2019
