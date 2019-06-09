|
Michael E. Lewis Michael E. Lewis, 72, of Olathe, passed away on May 31, 2019 at Olathe Hospice House. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 2:00pm at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, Olathe, KS, with visitation to follow. Friends and family will be invited to share stories and memories. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Johnson County Family Justice Center Foundation, 100 North Kansas Avenue, 5th Floor, Olathe, KS 66061. At Mike's request, please dress in Hawaiian or brightly colored apparel. To leave a message for the family and view the full obituary, visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 9, 2019