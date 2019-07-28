Kansas City Star Obituaries
MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Michael E. Tekampe

Michael E. Tekampe Michael E. Tekampe, 72, passed away July 20, 2019 at Kansas City Hospice House. A celebration of Life will be held from 2-5:00 pm Saturday, August 3rdat The Sand Trap, 13037 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO. Interment with military honors will be at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to or Kansas City Hospice. Michael was born January 14, 1947 in Chicago, IL to Leo J. and Evelyn C. Tekampe.Michael was a career United States Marine Corps veteran who served three tours during the Vietnam War. Michael loved his friends and family dearly.Michael lived his life by the motto"Practice Random Kindness And Senseless Acts Of Beauty". He will be missed by all who knew him.Michael is survived by his daughters, Lindsay Dennis and husband Eric, and Kristina Shelley; grandchildren, Luke Michael Dennis, Kyle Robert Dennis, Joseph Byron Shelley II and Matthew Michael Shelley; brothers, John L. Tekampe and James Tekampe; sisters, Mary Cash, Margaret Dausman and Elizabeth Syvertsen; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Jennifer Kye Tekampe; brothers, Ralph and Robert Tekampe and a sister, Jeanne Franklin. Condolences may be expressed to the family atwww.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 28, 2019
