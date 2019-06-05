Resources More Obituaries for Michael Zarda Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael E. Zarda

Obituary Condolences Flowers Michael E. Zarda Michael E. Zarda, 71, of Grain Valley, MO passed away on June 2nd, 2019. He was born on September 21st, 1947 in Kansas City, MO to Norbert and Lucy Zarda. Michael (Mike) is preceded in death by his brothers, Donnie Zarda and Jerry Zarda, his parents Norbert and Lucy Zarda and his granddaughter Monroe Auvigne. Mike is survived by his wife, Bobbie, daughter Jackie (Anthony) Arni of Grain Valley, MO, step-son Michael (Casie) Harrell of Lee's Summit, MO, step-daughter Andrea Whinery of Lee's Summit, MO, grandsons Evan H., Evan A. and Mason, and granddaughters, Harlow and Maisy, brothers Steve (Connie) Zarda and Dennis (Kathy) Zarda as well as several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. Mike graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in 1965 and served in the Army National Guard. After leaving the military, Mike worked tirelessly alongside his Dad and brothers at a variety of hamburger stands, car washes and real estate, but always held on to the dream of owning and operating a BBQ restaurant. Once Mike had the support of his brother Jerry, his dream came to light and Zarda BBQ was born. Michaels' brother Steve later joined Zarda BBQ and together the Zarda brothers have successfully operated the well-known Kansas City establishment for 42 years. Throughout the years, Mike acted as not just an employer, but most importantly, a mentor to many employees. He went out of his way to show an abundance of love and compassion towards his employees. He always felt his employees were an extension of his family and treated them as such. He instilled high work ethics and helped shape the integrity for most young employees by guiding them to achieve their very best. Mike was proud to see his once dream become a successful household name. He took immense pride in his achievements, but was a humble man, always knowing that hard work, dedication and maintaining strong valued relationships with his family, friends, employees and community was his greatest achievement. Mike enjoyed fast cars, Fountain Power Boats, John Deer tractors, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Kansas City Royals, ice cold Coors Light , never missing an air guitar opportunity and putting out the best BBQ beans the world has ever tasted. He accomplished many things in his 71 years, but the three titles dearest to his heart were Dad, Big Wood and BeanPa. A visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11311 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203 on Friday, June 7th from 1:00 to 2:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 2:00 PM. Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Shawnee, KS.

