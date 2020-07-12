Michael Earl Cunningham On Monday July 6, 2020, Michael Earl Cunningham, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 68. Mike was born in Independence, MIssouri. He attended William Chrisman High School and went on to attend the University of Missouri-Columbia. He married his high school sweetheart, Joyce (Cook) and they went on to settle in the Kansas City suburbs and raise their daughter Emily. He worked many years as a partner in the accounting firm Baird, Kurtz, and Dobson. After his retirement he enjoyed working for Southwest Airlines at MCI Airport. Mike is remembered by all who knew him as soft spoken but fun-loving. He was always up for an adventure and loved golfing, traveling, and dining with his family and friends. His goal in life was to make sure that his family was taken care of and knew they were loved. In his last few years of life he showed us the true meaning of bravery, determination, faith, and grace. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Elmer, and mother, Mary (Stokes) Barth. He is survived by his wife Joyce, daughter Emily (Cunningham) Baum, son-in-law Mark Baum, grandchildren Beatrice (age 8), Theodore (age 6), brother Larry Cunnningham (Debbie) of Independence, MO, brother Brad Cunningham of Austin TX, and sister Mindy Sauceda (Bob) of Kansas City, MO. He is also survived by numerous cousins, aunts and uncles, and his beloved nieces and nephews. There are no plans for a formal visitation or funeral at this time.



