Michael Edward Loveridge 73, of Kearney passed away Aug. 13, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1PM, Aug. 29, at Chandler Baptist Church, Liberty, Missouri. Mr. Loveridge was born March 3, 1947 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio.



