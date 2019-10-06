|
Michael Eugene Johnson On Tuesday, October 1, 2019, Michael Eugene Johnson, Leavenworth, KS, devoted husband and loving father of two, passed away surrounded by family and friends at the University of Kansas Hospital. He was 62. Mike was born on October 19, 1956, in Ulysses, KS to Donald and Shirley (Komma) Johnson. On August 9, 1975, he married his high school sweet heart Debra Lea Waterman. Following a move to Lawrence, KS, Mike earned a degree in Architectural Engineering from The University of Kansas. Mike and Debbie then moved to Overland Park, KS where they raised their two children, Eric and Amy. In 1993 Mike became president of Excel Constructors, an Overland Park based general construction company, and served as its leader for the next 26 years. Among notable distinctions, Excel was recognized as a Best Company to Work For in Kansas City, General Contractor of the Year and Mike received the Richard V Edmonds Award for Exemplary Service from the Shawnee Mission Medical Center Foundation. Professionally he was known for his building expertise, fairness, integrity and honesty. Faith was very important to Mike. He was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Basehor, KS and served on its finance committee. He also participated in perpetual adoration at Holy Angels as well as the chapel at the Little Sisters of Lamb little monastery in Kansas City, KS. Mike was preceded in death by his parents Don and Shirley Johnson. Mike is survived by his wife of 44 years, Debra L. Johnson, of the home; son, Eric Johnson, of Lenexa, KS; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Ryan Trotnic, grandsons, Drake and Brycen Trotnic, all of Basehor, KS; sister, Teresa Minks, Ulysses, KS; brother, Bret Johnson, Newton, KS; and numerous Aunts and Uncles, cousins, nephews, and in-laws. The Rosary will be prayed at 5:00 p.m. with visitation following until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 15440 Leavenworth, Rd. Basehor, KS. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the Church. Burial will follow at Holy Angels Cemetery. The family of Mike Johnson requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to Holy Angels Church, to be applied to the future building of a new parish center and hall, a project dear to his heart. Mike's family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, love and support during this time. Everyone is invited back to the parish hall after the burial for a luncheon. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 6, 2019