Michael Fadi Tamer Michael Fadi Tamer, 22, of Lenexa, KS passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in a car accident. He was born on October 30, 1997 in Topeka, KS to Fadi Michael Tamer and Halla S. Moussa. He was their first and only son. He had one older sister, Nicole Tamer. Michael attended Broken Arrow and Manchester Park Elementary Schools, Prairie Trail Middle School, and graduated from Olathe Northwest High School. He played football and wrestled for Olathe Northwest and enjoyed playing basketball and bike riding as often as he could. Michael was a very nice, polite young man, as well as handsome, respectful, with a huge smile and an excellent sense of humor. Michael was a member of St. Basil The Great Antiochian Orthodox Church. He was a current student at the University of Kansas studying Business Administration and planned to graduate in December 2020. Surviving are his parents, F. Michael Tamer, MD and Halla Moussa, MD, his sister, Nicole Tamer, maternal grandmother, Nidal Alharir, paternal grandfather and grandmother, Michael Tamer and Hind Daaboul, and dog, Mac. Predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Souheil Moussa. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 pm, at the Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS 66215. The funeral service will be at 9:00 am, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Basil The Great Antiochian Orthodox Church, 9302 Riverview Ave., Kansas City, KS 66112. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, KS. Arrangements: Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to St. Basil The Great Antiochian Orthodox Church; The "Michael Tamer Memorial Fund" will help retire the parish mortgage. For an online donation: http://stbasilkc.org/stewardship/