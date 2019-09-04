|
Michael Findlay Bayne Michael Findlay Bayne, 77, of Overland Park, KS passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Kansas City Hospice House. An evening visitation will be 6:00-8:00, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Amos Family Funeral Home. A morning visitation will be 9:30-10:30, Friday, September 6, 2019 with a funeral mass starting at 10:30 at Queen of the Holy Rosary in Overland Park. Private burial will happen at a later date. Michael was born on May 12, 1942 to John and Kathleen (Findlay) Bayne in Kansas City, MO. Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Bayne in 2009. He is survived by his partner, Bobbi Mendenhall; his daughters, Bridgid (Jason) Mendenhall, Jennifer (Chris) Nickelson, and Margaret (James) Sneed; a son, Stephen Bayne; and his ten grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Kansas City Hospice House or . Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 4, 2019