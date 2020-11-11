1/1
November 5, 2020
Pleasant Hill , Missouri - Michael Francis Sargent, 77, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Saint Luke's Hospital after surgery. There will be no funeral services in honor of Mike's wishes. There will be a Celebration of Life from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on November 21st at the Memorial Building in Pleasant Hill, MO. If you were a friend of Mike's, please come with stories and memories to share so we can all have a laugh and wish him well on his next journey that lay ahead.
Michael was born on September 12, 1943 in Kansas City, Missouri, to George and Patricia (Mahoney) Sargent. He was raised on a farm with his 9 siblings in Peculiar, Missouri. While growing up, Mike worked for his father in the family owned grocery/hardware store located in Raytown, MO. As a young adult, he worked as a union meat cutter and moved on to work for John Deere. He worked various positions until he retired at age 55, after 30 years of dedicated service.
Mike is preceded in death by his brother, Steve Sargent. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Millie (Foote) Sargent; 2 children, Michael Douglas Sargent and Carla Dee (Sargent) Thomas; 2 stepdaughters, Tammy (Gaddy) Egleson and Sherry (Gaddy) Byers; 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and eight siblings: Patricia Sargent, Murphy (Sargent) Irving, Katy (Sargent) Brammer, Susan (Sargent) Maldanado, George Sargent, Kris (Sargent) Darrah, Kyle (Sargent) DeFrain, and Janie (Sargent) Richeson.
Arrangements: Royer Funeral Home, Grain Valley, MO 816-847-4441


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 05:00 PM
the Memorial Building
