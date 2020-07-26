Michael G. Horgan III Michael G. Horgan, III, 67, passed away June 29, 2020. He was born August 5, 1952 to Michael G. Horgan Jr. & Johanna J. Horgan. He graduated from Raytown South HS. Michael worked for SWB/ATT. After retiring Michael lived in Lees Summit, enjoying gardening and working in his yard. Michael is survived by Son, Matthew M Horgan and his 5 siblings, Patrick W. Horgan, Linda D. Horn, Cynthia M. Mascal, Timothy D. Horgan, James B. Horgan, his Mother Johanna J. Horgan, & 3 grand-children. Michael's final resting place will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery when services are scheduled. No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 26, 2020.