Michael G. Kattou Michael Gordon Kattou, 57, a lifelong Kansas City Northland resident, passed away October 28, 2019 at his home with family at his side. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm, followed by a service celebrating Michael's life at 2:00 pm, on Saturday, November 2, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Burial will follow at Glenridge Cemetery. Michael was born October 19, 1962, in North Kansas City, MO. He was a Sheet Metal Worker for Livers Bronze for 25 years. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Michael Kattou; mother, Jacky Mitchell, and her husband Don. Survivors include his children, Michael Kattou (Crissy) and Spencer Wagner; granddaughter, Dusty Lain Kattou; brother, Christopher Kattou (Joni); aunt, Deanna Gordon; cousins, Sean Gordon (Donna), Shannon Gordon (Rita) and Raschelle Otis (Gerald), and their families; as well as other family members and friends. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 30, 2019