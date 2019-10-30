Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
Burial
Following Services
Glenridge Cemetery
1962 - 2019
Michael G. Kattou Obituary
Michael G. Kattou Michael Gordon Kattou, 57, a lifelong Kansas City Northland resident, passed away October 28, 2019 at his home with family at his side. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm, followed by a service celebrating Michael's life at 2:00 pm, on Saturday, November 2, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Burial will follow at Glenridge Cemetery. Michael was born October 19, 1962, in North Kansas City, MO. He was a Sheet Metal Worker for Livers Bronze for 25 years. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Michael Kattou; mother, Jacky Mitchell, and her husband Don. Survivors include his children, Michael Kattou (Crissy) and Spencer Wagner; granddaughter, Dusty Lain Kattou; brother, Christopher Kattou (Joni); aunt, Deanna Gordon; cousins, Sean Gordon (Donna), Shannon Gordon (Rita) and Raschelle Otis (Gerald), and their families; as well as other family members and friends. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 30, 2019
