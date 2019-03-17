Michael G. Patterson Michael G. Patterson, 58, of Peculiar, Missouri passed away March 10, 2019. Michael was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He had a passion for life and his family. Even in sickness and death, he continued to make the family smile. He enjoyed spending time building his Nova, fishing, BBQing, going to car shows and drag races with his loving wife. Michael was an old fashioned man who spoke his mind and loved being with his family. He was loved by most all who he met because he was one of a kind. We love him and he will forever be in our hearts and we are looking forward to the day we see him again. He was preceded in death by his mother, Janis Lea (Morris) Greathouse. Michael is survived by his wife, Sheila Patterson; a daughter, Michelle Ravadge and husband Andrew; two granddaughters, Alexandria and Reagan; his father, Terence Patterson; a brother, Keith Patterson; a sister, Teresa Myers. Cremation. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is trying to finish Michael's dream of restoring his 1971 Nova. Please contact the daughter, Michelle at [email protected] (Arr. Dickey FH, Harrisonville, MO 816-884-6244)

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary