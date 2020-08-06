1/1
Michael Gramlich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Gramlich 1953 2020 Michael Gramlich, 66, passed away unexpectedly August 3, 2020. Born September 29, 1953 in Kansas City, MO to Joseph R. "Russ" and Dorothy Gramlich. Mike was a graduate of Southwest High School and Rockhurst College. He started his career in industrial and commercial real estate in 1976. Mike and his brother John enjoyed a 30-year, successful business career together, which started with Terrydale Realty Trust one of the nation's first publicly traded REITS founded by their father, Russ Gramlich, in 1956. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John Gramlich. Survivors include his children, Brian P. Gramlich, Sarah E. (Joseph) Arpaia and Paige M. (Jordan) White; grandchildren, Grace Arpaia, Elaine White and a 3rd grandchild soon; sisters, Peggy Baker, Barbara Gramlich and Mary Chigos; a brother, William ("Billy") Gramlich; several nieces and nephews. Anyone who knew Mike was aware he enjoyed golfing, was devoted Catholic, and loved being around friends and family. Visitation will be 11am to 1 pm Friday, August 7th at Cure of Ars Church, 9401 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS 66206 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1 pm. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to KS Special Olympics. Link for the live stream and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Muehlebach Funeral Care
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved