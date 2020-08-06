Michael Gramlich 1953 2020 Michael Gramlich, 66, passed away unexpectedly August 3, 2020. Born September 29, 1953 in Kansas City, MO to Joseph R. "Russ" and Dorothy Gramlich. Mike was a graduate of Southwest High School and Rockhurst College. He started his career in industrial and commercial real estate in 1976. Mike and his brother John enjoyed a 30-year, successful business career together, which started with Terrydale Realty Trust one of the nation's first publicly traded REITS founded by their father, Russ Gramlich, in 1956. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John Gramlich. Survivors include his children, Brian P. Gramlich, Sarah E. (Joseph) Arpaia and Paige M. (Jordan) White; grandchildren, Grace Arpaia, Elaine White and a 3rd grandchild soon; sisters, Peggy Baker, Barbara Gramlich and Mary Chigos; a brother, William ("Billy") Gramlich; several nieces and nephews. Anyone who knew Mike was aware he enjoyed golfing, was devoted Catholic, and loved being around friends and family. Visitation will be 11am to 1 pm Friday, August 7th at Cure of Ars Church, 9401 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS 66206 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 1 pm. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to KS Special Olympics
. Link for the live stream and condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com
.