McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown
20 West Linwood Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
(816) 753-6200
Michael Hoban
Michael Hoban

Michael Hoban Obituary
Michael Hoban Michael John Hoban, 65, of Raytown, MO passed away on February 16, 2019 at Truman Medical Center, KC. Visitation will be on February 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by the Memorial Service at 12:00 PM at McGilley Memorial Midtown Chapel, Kansas City. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Michael was born on November 12, 1953 in Kansas City, MO to Joe and Kathleen (Callier) Hoban. Survivors includes 2 sisters and 2 bothers: Cynthia J. Just (Ed) Wichita, KS, Gary J. Hoban (Micky), N. Kansas City, Joseph J. Hoban, Grandview, MO. and Mary Therese Collins (David) Grandview, MO, and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made at www.mcgilleymidtownchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2019
