Michael J. Gravino Michael J Gravino , 62, of Spokane, WA died Monday, May 14 while tending to the nature filled retreat he loved and called home. Mike was born in Kansas City, Mo and he left us before we were ready. Mike was a proud graduate of Rockhurst High School, Kansas City, MO where he embraced the Ignatian Men for Others philosophy that would be a hallmark of his life. He left a legacy through establishment at Rockhurst High School of the Phil & Mary Gravino Scholarship and the Mabel Batchel Scholarship and thru collective establishment with his siblings of the Joseph & Maureen Gravino Scholarship. Mike will be sorely missed by his coworkers at Alliance Machine Systems Intl, LLC, Spokane Valley, WA. He was preceded in death by our parents and a sister Christina M. Rogers (Dan). Mike is survived by brothers & sisters: Patrice S. Gravino, Laure J. O'Keeffe (Timothy), Philip J. Gravino, Joseph P. Gravino, Jr (Jodie), Marianne Gravino-Castro (Mario) and 10 nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend our sincere appreciation for the many words of support, prayers, cards and phone calls from family, friends and coworkers. A full obituary may be seen at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com. Mass of Christian Burial followed by a reception to celebrate his life will be at 9:00am June 29, 2019 at our Lady of Perpetual Help, Redemptorist Church, 3333 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64111. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Redemptorist Center Burmeister Gilmore Challenge to help fight hunger. (816) 561-3771 www.redemptoristkc.org.



Published in Kansas City Star on June 19, 2019