Michael J Schober Michael Joseph Schober, 58, of the Kansas City Northland, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019, with family at his side at Liberty Hospital. Visitation will be held from 10-11 AM on Friday, June 14, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Services with military honors will follow at 12 noon at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville. Please dress casually! In lieu of flowers, and remembering Michael's love for dogs, please consider a donation in his honor to Pets for Vets (www.petsforvets.com/donate). A native of Kansas City, Michael was born on July 13, 1960. He proudly served as a US Army Ranger from 1979 until receiving honorable discharge as a Staff Sergeant in 1986. He was a member of the DAV. Preceding Michael in death are his parents, Rudolph and Eddie Mae. He leaves his wife, Elaine; children, Myka, John (Kristine) and Emily; siblings, Robin Spencer (Dennis), David Schober and Tina Vann; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He also leaves his beloved dogs, Remi, Shooter and Emma; and grand dogs, Pluto, Coco, Mitzi and Maebelle. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 12, 2019
