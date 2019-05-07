Michael James Jeweler 6/5/1936 5/3/2019 Mike was born in Kansas City of a Greek-American mother and an Asia Minor industrialist father and was raised in Salonica, Greece. He is an alumnus of Anatolia College of Salonica. He attended the University of Missouri, Kansas City, where he earned a BBA Degree in Marketing and, later, earned his JD Degree. He was subsequently admitted to the Kansas Bar, US Military Court of Appeals, and US Supreme Court. He served active duty in Army Civil Affairs and Military Intelligence units. Subsequently, he became a senior partner in the Kansas City law firm of Cashin, Jeweler, and Blake. In 1962, Mike received his appointment as a Special Agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assignments in Tampa, Florida; Washington, D.C.; Kansas City; and Rome, Italy,where he served five years as the Legal Attach‚ to the US Embassy. Upon retirement from the Bureau, Mike worked at Intertel and SBC Communications, Inc., Mike later became a consultant on international and domestic corporate security matters. On April 1, 2012, Mike was ordained to the Holy Diaconate by His Eminence Metropolitan Isaiah at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, in Kansas City, Missouri. He served as a Deacon at both Annunciation and, later, Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church in Falls Church, Virginia. Mike leaves behind his wife, Peggy, of 56 years; two sonsJames (Moira), of Alexandria, Virginia; and John (Anna Marie), of Fairfax, Virginiaand four granddaughters (Daphne, Zoe, Fiona, and Katrina). Visitation for friends and family will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., followed by the traditional Trisagion memorial service at 11:00 a.m., at the Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, Virginia 22315. A second visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, from 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 11200 Metcalf, Overland Park, Kansas 66210. The Trisagion service will be at 6:30pm. The funeral will be held on Friday, May 10, at 10:00 a.m., at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 12001 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64145, followed by interment at Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to make a donation in Mike's memory may do so to either Saint Katherine Greek Orthodox Church, 3149 Glen Carlyn Road, Falls Church, VA 22041, or Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 12001 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO 64145.



