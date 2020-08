Michael John Batton Michael John "Mike" Batton, 70, passed away August 22, 2020. Services are private with a public memorial later. Mike is survived by his wife Christine "Chee-Chee" Batton; two sons, Michael Ryan Batton (Veronica) and John Paul Batton (Bree); his grandchildren; and family. Complete obituary at www.passantinobros.com