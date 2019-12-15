|
Michael John Tuttle Michael J. Tuttle fondly known as "Mike" or "Little Tut" passed unexpectedly on April 30, 2019. Michael was born in Rome, NY to Faith and Martin Tuttle on January 13, 1955. Michael was a kind-hearted soul with a love of sports and art with a God-given talent for both. In 1970 Michael moved with the family to Overland Park. He graduated from SM West where he played golf and basketball. He received scholarships for both sports and a degree from Baker University. Michael, wife Robin and son Cullen moved to California in the early 80's where he lived until his passing. Mike was a production manager, teacher and more recently he enjoyed performing as a singer with a local band. He also found great joy in visiting his grandkids and supporting his girls' sports and artistic pursuits. Michael is survived by his wife Sunbie, children Cullen (Angel), Jordan and Ceili and grandchildren Ashton, Max Greyson and Ginger (Cullen Tuttle). And also his sisters Colleen Tuttle of Palm Harbor, FL; Katie Tuttle Shepherd and son Nicholas of Dallas, TX (fmr.SM, Kansas); Sheila Tuttle Cimini and children Carmen (Loure) and Michelle of Newport Beach, CA. And extended family in upstate New York and Florida. Michael is predeceased by his Mother, Faith Tuttle; brother William Martin Tuttle and cousin William J. Powers III. Our dear Father "Tut" also passed on May 26, 2019.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 15, 2019