Michael Joseph Miller III Michael Joseph Miller III passed away at the age of 40 on Saturday, June 1, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a brief, but extremely courageous battle against cancer. Michael was born on July 4, 1978, and raised in Leawood where he spent the majority of both his childhood and adult life. He graduated from Kansas State University in 2000 with a degree in Communication and Advertising. Michael started out his career working as a financial planner with John Hancock where he won various awards in a short amount of time due to his determination and rock solid work ethic. He eventually joined his father's company, Auto Now, where hewas co-owner with his brother, Ryan. Michael loved his career and helped touch the lives of many people through work whom he viewed not only as co-workers, but as family.Michael loved life and made the most out of any moment. He enjoyed being an active member of the St. Michael the Archangel Catholic community, going to the lake, manning the grill, and spoiling his college sweetheart, Tracy, who he married in 2001. Michael and Tracy went on to have three sons who brought Mike endless joy and pride. He was an avid sports fan and especially loved cheering on the K-State Wildcats, the Chiefs and the Royals; however, his absolute favorite teams were any that his boys played on. When not at work, Michael could always be found coaching on the sidelines, throwing a ball, and being the loudest supporter for his boys. Michael is survived by his wife, Tracy, and three sons, Nolan, Carson and Dayton; his parents, Mike and LeeAnne Miller; his brother, Ryan (Elizabeth), and their three children, Nora, Reese and Evie; his sister, Molly (Arrin), and two children, Leila and Jaxon; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends. Michael will always be remembered for his kind heart, quick wit, humor, determination, generosity and bright smile. Family and friends are invited to attend a rosary service or pray the rosary starting at 5p.m. followed by visiting hours until 8p.m.on June 6and a Mass of Christian Burial on June 7 at 10a.m. both at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Leawood, KS; 14251 Nall Ave., Leawood, KS, 66223.Burial to follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery; 9500 West 159th Street, Overland Park, KS, 66221. In lieu of flowers, the family recommends a donation to honor Mike and support Nolan, Carson, and Dayton's education. Please make checks payable and mail to: Team Miller Education Fund, benefiting Nolan, Carson and Dayton c/o Carrollton Bank, 1575 N Green Mount Rd, O'Fallon, IL 62269. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on June 5, 2019