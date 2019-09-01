Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Park Lawn Northland Chapel
1640 N. State Route 291
Liberty, MO 64068
(816) 781-8228
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Rooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Joseph Rooney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Joseph Rooney Obituary
Michael Joseph Rooney Michael Joseph Rooney, 71, formerly of Liberty, passed away on August 28, 2019. Mike was born in 1948 in Cameron, Missouri to Joseph Vincent and Mary Eleanor Kane Rooney. He graduated from Cameron High School in 1966. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri at Rolla with a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering and the University of Kansas with an M.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering. Mike was employed as an engineer by Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, and Black and Veatch of Overland Park, Kansas. Mike was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Katherine, and his parents. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann, of their home in Woodway, Texas; son, Mark (Jaye Lynne) of Pasadena, Texas; daughter, Kimberly (Paul) Hagelstein of Waco, Texas; four grandchildren, Sylvia and Alan Rooney, and Phillip and Phoebe Hagelstein. He is also survived by five sisters, Maureen (Ron) Sharp, Margaret (Wayne) Pierson, Rosemary (Jerry) Overstreet, Theresa Riggs, Mary Ellen (Vernon) Boswell; and three brothers, Tom Rooney, Bill Rooney and Tim (Cindy) Rooney; sister-in-law, Kathy Rooney; and many nieces and nephews. Mike's family was his greatest joy, and he will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 North State Route 291 in Liberty, Missouri at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 6. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Interment at Wamsley Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri. Memorials: Wamsley Cemetery Association, Cameron, Missouri. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now