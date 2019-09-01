|
Michael Joseph Rooney Michael Joseph Rooney, 71, formerly of Liberty, passed away on August 28, 2019. Mike was born in 1948 in Cameron, Missouri to Joseph Vincent and Mary Eleanor Kane Rooney. He graduated from Cameron High School in 1966. He is a graduate of the University of Missouri at Rolla with a B.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering and the University of Kansas with an M.S. degree in Mechanical Engineering. Mike was employed as an engineer by Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, and Black and Veatch of Overland Park, Kansas. Mike was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Katherine, and his parents. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann, of their home in Woodway, Texas; son, Mark (Jaye Lynne) of Pasadena, Texas; daughter, Kimberly (Paul) Hagelstein of Waco, Texas; four grandchildren, Sylvia and Alan Rooney, and Phillip and Phoebe Hagelstein. He is also survived by five sisters, Maureen (Ron) Sharp, Margaret (Wayne) Pierson, Rosemary (Jerry) Overstreet, Theresa Riggs, Mary Ellen (Vernon) Boswell; and three brothers, Tom Rooney, Bill Rooney and Tim (Cindy) Rooney; sister-in-law, Kathy Rooney; and many nieces and nephews. Mike's family was his greatest joy, and he will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 North State Route 291 in Liberty, Missouri at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 6. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Interment at Wamsley Cemetery, Cameron, Missouri. Memorials: Wamsley Cemetery Association, Cameron, Missouri. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 1, 2019