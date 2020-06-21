Michael Joseph Siragusa Michael Joseph Siragusa, 88, of Kansas City, MO, entered his Heavenly home on June 16, 2020. He passed peacefully withhis belovedfamily at his side. Mike was born February 11, 1932, in Kansas City, MO, the younger of two children of Joseph Michael Siragusa, an Italian immigrant, and Pauline Francesca (Passantino) Siragusa. He grew up in Northeast Kansas City, attending Holy Cross Grade School and graduating from Cardinal Glennon High Schoolclass of 1949. He attended the University of Missouri at Columbia and later Rockhurst College on football scholarships. Mike began selling produce at the City Market when he was a junior in high school, helping to support his mother and family. After his college years, he continued selling produce, specializing in wholesaling and retailing imported bananas at the City Market. Mike's 65-year career in Commercial and Residential Real Estate began when he purchased a property in 1954 at 5402 Winner Road, and later established a fruit market there. His hard work ethic and mind for business never wavered for the next six decades. Mike was united in marriage to Sunday Giordano in Kansas City on July 29, 1962 and they raised three children, Pauline, Joe Mike and Felicia. Mike was a lifelong Catholic and a 56-year member of Visitation parish.He was a member of the Equestrian Order of the Knights of The Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem (KC*HS) and the Knights of Columbus. Mike was an Eagle Scout and member of the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He was dedicated to serving his community. Mike was a past board member of U.N.I.C.O., Kansas City Chapter, was a past Governor of the American Royal,and member of the St. Luke's Foundation. He was a Native Son of Greater Kansas City and a member of the American Legion. He served on the board of the Don Bosco Center. Mike and Sunday were avid supporters of theArts in Kansas City and were honorary chairpersons of the Midwest Ear Institute Gala. Mike and Sunday traveled together to all the continents and countless countries. Excursions were often accompanied by their many friends. Wonderful trips were also taken with family, most recently onasafari in Kenya, as well as a Disney cruise. He loved their world cruises especially cruising on the Queen Mary II. He was also fortunate enough to fly across the Atlantic on the famous Concorde Jet. Mike's favorite country to visit was Australia, sitting at The Rocks in Sydney while listening to music. Mike's family and friends meant everything to him. He was in his element when his home was filled with good food, fun,and laughter of those he loved. There was always an extra spot and plate at the Siragusa table to welcome another guest. Along with his parents, Mike was preceded in death by an infant brother, Michael; as well as Sunday's siblings, Connie Porrello (Joseph), Sam Giordano (Rose) and Jim Giordano. Survivors include the 57-year love of Mike's life, his wife Sunday; children, Pauline SiragusaHenne(Ryan), Joseph Michael Siragusa (Debbie) and Felicia Siragusa Bondi (Michael); grandchildren, Michaela AnnHenne, Catherine MaeHenne, Dominica Marie Siragusa, Michael Joseph Siragusa II, KaraMeliSharp and her son Fletcher, Michael Charles Bondi and Charles Paul Bondi. He also leaves his sister, Vivian Moley (Peter deceased); nieces and nephew, JosephineCarullo, Pauline Moley, Michael Moley (Fran) and Anita Hart (Ted), and their families, as well as Sunday's nieces and nephews, Joseph Porrello (Sandie), Rose Angela Abbott (Joseph), Margaret Marsala, FeliciGiordano and Phil Pat Giordano, as well asother family members and countless friends.He will be greatly missed by all. Visitation will be held from 5:30-8:30 pm Wednesday, June 24, at the Park Lawn Funeral Home, 8251 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO.Due to COVID restrictions, the Massof Christian burial willbe private.Guests arekindlyasked to wear masks to both the funeral home and church. Pallbearers will be Michael Bondi, Joe Abbott, Jim Ferraro, Sam Dawson, Charlie Bondi, PaulPetralie, Benny Harding, David Radasky and Vic Seeman. Honorary pallbearers will be JosephPorrello, MichaelLaCapra, CarlDiCapo, Dr. PaulCamarata, Dr. CharlesLeutje, Bud McLeroy, Anthony Rinella, Jim Ferro,JoeVigliaturo, GusSpallo and Joseph Ross. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Sisters Servants of Mary, (sisterservantsofmary.org) 800 North 18 th Street, Kansas City KS 66102 or to the Farmer's House (thefarmershouse.org) 415 Main Street, Weston, MO 64098. You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Funeral Home (816) 523-1234.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 21, 2020.