Michael "Mike" Joseph Sturm Michael "Mike" Joseph Sturm of Raytown, MO, died on 04/20/2020, aged 72, in the presence of his family. Mike is survived by his wife Nancy Sturm, son and daughter-in-law Joseph and Erin Sturm of Kansas City, MO, who are expecing Mike's first granddaughter, sister Maxine Delong of Baldwin, WI, brother and sister-in-law Mark and Cam Sturm of St. James, MN, and numerous nieces and nephews; and was preceded in death by his Father and Mother Joseph and Madeline Sturm of St. James, MN, and sister Mary Thompson of Fairmount, MN. Mike was born and grew up in St. James, MN, and obtained a Bachelor's in Biology from St. John's University in MN. In the 1970s he was a member of the Peace Corps, and traveled numerous continents, spending a great deal of time teaching in Africa. In 1981, Mike interviewed and met the love of his life Nancy for a position at Operation Crime Fight, married her in the Rose Garden at John Knox Village that same year, and remained happily married to her for 38 years until his death. Mike was a kind-hearted, caring man who dedicated his life to helping others. He ultimately obtained a Masters in Social Work at KU, and spent a 30-year career as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at numerous area hospitals and psychiatric institutions; specializing in Substance Abuse and Trauma Counseling. Mike enjoyed spending time with family, watching MMA and Boxing, antiquing, and road trips; and was proud of his Toastmasters International membership. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial will be held at a later date. The family has requested that donations be made to the . We love you Dad and will miss you deeply. Condolences and memories may be left at www.speakschapel.com (Arr: Speaks 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 24, 2020