Michael L. Brandon Michael L. Brandon, age 60, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at his home in Sunrise Beach. He was born in Spokane, Washington, a son of Carl L. "Nick" and Barbara Elaine (Graves) Brandon. He spent the next thirty-four years in the North Kansas City area. He attended Oak Park High School and graduated from Metro NorthJC with honors. For the last ten years, Mike lived with his parents in Sunrise Beach. He spent most of his waking hours in front of his computer watching movies and surfing the internet. He adored his nieces and one two year old great-niece. Mike was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. If there were any changes within the Chiefs organization, Mike kept everyone informed. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Ethel Graves, his paternal grandparents, Quitman and Ruth Brandon, his mother, Barbara (Graves) Brandon and a brother, Gary Brandon. Mike leaves his father, Carl "Nick" Brandon; brother, Kevin Brandon; nieces, Amanda Brandon and Courtney Brandon and great-niece, Audrey Santos all of the home in Sunrise Beach; a niece, Mallory Brandon in North Kansas City, Missouri; aunt and uncle, Bill and Jana Graves of Smithville, Missouri and many cousins and friends. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel. 573-378-4655

