Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kidwell-Garber Funeral Home
Silvey Rd
Laurie, MO 65038
(573) 374-7688
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Brandon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael L. Brandon

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael L. Brandon Obituary
Michael L. Brandon Michael L. Brandon, age 60, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at his home in Sunrise Beach. He was born in Spokane, Washington, a son of Carl L. "Nick" and Barbara Elaine (Graves) Brandon. He spent the next thirty-four years in the North Kansas City area. He attended Oak Park High School and graduated from Metro NorthJC with honors. For the last ten years, Mike lived with his parents in Sunrise Beach. He spent most of his waking hours in front of his computer watching movies and surfing the internet. He adored his nieces and one two year old great-niece. Mike was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. If there were any changes within the Chiefs organization, Mike kept everyone informed. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Ethel Graves, his paternal grandparents, Quitman and Ruth Brandon, his mother, Barbara (Graves) Brandon and a brother, Gary Brandon. Mike leaves his father, Carl "Nick" Brandon; brother, Kevin Brandon; nieces, Amanda Brandon and Courtney Brandon and great-niece, Audrey Santos all of the home in Sunrise Beach; a niece, Mallory Brandon in North Kansas City, Missouri; aunt and uncle, Bill and Jana Graves of Smithville, Missouri and many cousins and friends. A celebration of Mike's life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel. 573-378-4655
Published in Kansas City Star on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now