|
|
Michael L. Gunter Michael L. Gunter, 80, passed away April 2, 2020 from respiratory failure. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. John Francis Regis Church. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. John Francis Regis Church or Little Sisters of the Poor. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Michael was born June 1, 1939 in Stanberry, MO to George and Frances Gunter. He served in the US Air Force. Michael retired from General Motors after 40 years of service. He as a devote Catholic and a member of St. John Francis Regis Church. Michael was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Rose Marie Gunter; brother, William Gunter and a sister, Mary Ann Holzmann. Survivors include his wife, Blanche Beaven; children, Michael, David (Sonya), Patrice Czerkawski (Thomas), Richard, Vincent (Dr. Nicole), Peggy Beaven Calia and Douglas Beaven (Heather); 13 grandchildren and a great grandson; brothers, Jerry, David, John "Riley" and Anthony Gunter (Eva); sisters, Jeanne Garcia (Damian), Alice Bergfalk and Theresa Sullivan (Danny); many nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.muehlebachchapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 5, 2020