Michael Lee Hawes Michael Lee Hawes, 58, of Independence, Missouri, passed away Feb. 19, 2019. Visitation will be 1 p.m. Saturday, February 23, at Independence First Assembly, 3711 S. Whitney Ave. A funeral worship service will start at 2 p.m. with dinner and fellowship to follow. Mike is survived by Susan, his loving wife of 39 years; son Aaron and his wife Heather; son Ryan; grandson Emerson; brother Gene and his wife Jan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Ruth.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 23, 2019