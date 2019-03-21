Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Swortwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Lewis Swortwood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael Lewis Swortwood Obituary
Michael Lewis Swortwood Michael Lewis Swortwood, 82, of New Smyrna Beach, FL died Friday, March 15, 2019 with his family by his side. He was an Air Traffic Controller at the Olathe Center, Olathe, KS for 32 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 year, Susan; son-in-law Orin Tennison; children Cathy (Terry) Lucchi, Michael (Jane) Swortwood; grandchildren MJ (Rachel) Swortwood and their daughter Gracelyn Sue; and McKenzie (Mason) Peck. Services will be Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 am, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach, FL. Visit www.BaldwinCremation.com for additional information.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.