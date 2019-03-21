|
|
Michael Lewis Swortwood Michael Lewis Swortwood, 82, of New Smyrna Beach, FL died Friday, March 15, 2019 with his family by his side. He was an Air Traffic Controller at the Olathe Center, Olathe, KS for 32 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 year, Susan; son-in-law Orin Tennison; children Cathy (Terry) Lucchi, Michael (Jane) Swortwood; grandchildren MJ (Rachel) Swortwood and their daughter Gracelyn Sue; and McKenzie (Mason) Peck. Services will be Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 am, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach, FL. Visit www.BaldwinCremation.com for additional information.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 21, 2019