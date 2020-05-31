Reverend Michael May Reverend Michael May, 75, of Kansas City, KS, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at AdventHealth. Many of you reading this obituary will remember the love you had for Mike or the love he extended to you. Maybe he ministered to you when you were ill or grieving. Maybe he grilled you a steak, invited you over for a New Year's Day open house, cheered beside you at Lakeside Speedway, or drove your child to and from Kids Time on Wednesdays. Maybe he helped raise you. Maybe he listened to you when you needed an ear more than anything. Maybe he baptized your children, officiated your wedding, or ministered to your atheist friends with tenderness and patience. Maybe he adopted you. Maybe he sat next to you in a squad car on a chaplain's call. Maybe he sang next to you in the choir or made you laugh with a silly birthday card. Whatever the memory, it is undoubtedly one of love. Even a newcomer could immediately recognize the love and respect Mike had for Judy, his wife of 49 years. It wasn't uncommon to catch a glimpse of Mike and Judy dancing in the kitchen, praying together, sneaking a quick kiss, or reading their morning devotions together before heading to City Market for their Saturday coffee. They enjoyed going to concerts together, often attending performances of the Kansas City Symphony and the Kansas City Chorale. Mike and Judy loved camping. Many summer vacations were spent driving to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan in a 1973 Suburban to camp in an old, canvas Army tent with their three sons. More recently, Mike and Judy would slip away for short weekends to Watkins Mill or Weston Bend State Park in their RV. Mike loved spending time with his family. Having married into the Wagner family, that meant there was never a shortage of opportunities to gather, laugh, and eat. Food was always a focal point of any gathering. Mike moved expertly around the kitchen and the Hasty Bake, and he passed his passion and talents on to his three sons. Together Mike and Judy raised three remarkable sons. Bob, Steve, and Chris grew up to be men of strong character, shaped by the examples set by their parents. It was clear that Mike was proud of his boys' achievements in their careers, but he was more proud of the loving husbands and fathers they became. Whether it was an annual trip to the Chili Bowl, a Friday night at Lakeside Speedway, an afternoon at the barn, or an evening grilling on the deck, time spent with his sons was time well spent. Mike was born on April 6, 1945, in St Louis, Missouri, to Harry and Elva May. The family moved to Tulsa, OK, in 1960. He earned an Associate's Degree at St John's College in Winfield, KS, in 1965; a Bachelor's Degree at Concordia Senior College in Fort Wayne, IN, in 1967; and a Master of Divinity Degree at Concordia Theological Seminary in St. Louis, MO, in 1971. During his vicarage at St Luke's Lutheran Church in Kansas City, KS, Mike met and fell in love with Judy May, nee Wagner. They were married on January 3, 1971. Mike was ordained in 1971 and served his entire ministry as pastor at St Luke's Lutheran Church. He is remembered as an intelligent, eloquent speaker and storyteller both in the pulpit and out. But he was also warm and empathetic. Mike did not wait for people to walk through the church doors to minister to them. He was dedicated to bringing the message of our Lord's saving grace to the inner-city. From Vacation Bible School to serving on multiple boards of directors and community task forces, Mike was adamant about addressing the physical and temporal needs, as well as the spiritual needs, of the underserved in Kansas City. Upon his retirement in 2015, the honorary title of Pastor Emeritus was bestowed upon him. Mike's ministry reached even farther into the community in his role as a volunteer chaplain with the KCK Police, Fire, and Sheriff's Departments. He was one of the original founders of the Chaplains Program in 1980 and served as a volunteer chaplain for forty years. Mike strove to bring comfort to people in their darkest hours, sharing the Gospel of Christ and affording families dignity and respect. In March 2020, Mayor David Alvey bestowed upon Mike the honorary title of Chaplain Emeritus, and proclaimed March 1, 2020 as "Chaplain Mike May Day". Mike continued to serve in an advisory capacity until his death. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Elva May. He is survived by his wife, Judy; three sons and their wives: Bob and Carrie, Steve and Christine, Chris and Kim; five grandchildren: Vince, Morgan, Bernie, Madeline, and Stella; three great-grandchildren: Myla, Sadie, Liam; and another great-grandson is expected in August. We are a family of great faith; we know Mike is at peace; we know we will see him again. Jesus promises, "I am the resurrection and the life. Anyone who believes in me will live, even though they die." John 11:25 Services will be private, for immediate family only, due to the current COVID situation. An outdoor celebration of Mike's life is being planned for the near future. There may be no greater honor in this life than to love and be loved. Throughout this life, Mike honored each of us with his unconditional love; today and forevermore we honor him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 722 Reynolds Ave., Kansas City, KS 66101 or Metropolitan Lutheran Ministries, 3031 Holmes St., Kansas City, MO 64109. Condolences may be expressed at www.porterfuneralhome.com. Arrangements: Porter Funeral Home and Crematory, 1835 Minnesota Ave, Kansas City, KS.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 31, 2020.