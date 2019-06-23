Resources More Obituaries for Michael Calwell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Newlin Calwell

1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Michael Newlin Calwell Michael Newlin Calwell ended his earthly paddle on June 21, 2019. He was born on November 13, 1940 in Wichita, KS to William and Doris Calwell. He was preceded by his parents and son, Todd William Calwell. He is survived by his wife, Laura; his brother David (Pauline); his daughter Cindy Mosciaro (Joe); his step children Dr. Karen Graves (Craig) and David Way (Darcy); and seven grandchildren. Mike graduated from Wyandotte High School but also attended Wichita East. He graduated from KU with a Masters in Education. He swam competitively for all three schools and was recognized as an All-American athlete. He has been a Masters swimmer for 38 years and competed in many national meets. He was the starter for the KC Corporate Challenge swim meet for more that 30 years. Mike was a science educator and a swim coach at KCMO East and Southwest High Schools, and at Shawnee Mission South. Additionally, he coached at the Jewish Community Center and many other local pools in the summers. Mike also worked as a mill work salesman and a corporate recruiter. Mike along with his wife, Laura, were founding board members of Friends of the Kaw, a non-profit whose mission is to protect and preserve the Kansas (Kaw) River. He was instrumental in building over 15 concrete boat ramps on the Kansas River a prime factor in the designation of the river as a National Water Trail in 2012. He was also a founding board member and long-time chairman of Friends of Kaw Point Park. The Lewis and Clark Park at Kaw Point in the Fairfax District of KCK was recognized as a National Historic Site because of the many improvements Mike and the board initiated and oversaw with the assistance of hundreds of volunteers. Mike was a member of the Corps of Discovery and assisted in the 200th Lewis and Clark reenactment of 200406. He portrayed Sargent Patrick Gass and continued to present "My Travels with Lewis and Clark" programs to many schools and community groups. In his uniform he started the Missouri 340 boat race from Kaw Point to St. Charles, MO with his period rifle. Mike and his wife, Laura, loved to travel, doted on their dogs and enjoyed kayaking together on the Kansas River. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date for family and friends.

