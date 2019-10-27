|
Michael "Micky" Norton Michael "Micky" Norton, 63, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School and Longview College. He is preceded in death by his father Arthur Norton, sister Janice and nephew Robbie. He is survived by his mother Beverly Cromwell-Nichols; sisters Lori Tanner, Marleena McRill, Diana Jones, and Jill Snyder; step siblings Crystal Wrobles, Laura Ironside and M. Dean Norton; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 29, at Maple Hill Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials contributions to .
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 27, 2019