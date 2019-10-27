Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
(913) 831-3345
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
Maple Hill Funeral Home
3300 Shawnee Drive
Kansas City, KS 66106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Norton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael "Micky" Norton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael "Micky" Norton Obituary
Michael "Micky" Norton Michael "Micky" Norton, 63, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. He graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School and Longview College. He is preceded in death by his father Arthur Norton, sister Janice and nephew Robbie. He is survived by his mother Beverly Cromwell-Nichols; sisters Lori Tanner, Marleena McRill, Diana Jones, and Jill Snyder; step siblings Crystal Wrobles, Laura Ironside and M. Dean Norton; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday, October 29, at Maple Hill Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials contributions to .
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now