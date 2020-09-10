Michael Paul Carpenter Michael "Mike" Carpenter, 62, of Evanston, IL, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 after courageously battling ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). He is survived by his wife: Michele DiBrito; three children: Angela, John, and Isabella; and his siblings: Kate, Joe, Craig, David, and Jane. He was preceded in death by his parents; Dr. Paul Carpenter and Frances (Lawrence) Carpenter. A native of Kansas City, KS, he was a graduate of Creighton University and the University of Kansas School of Law. In his free time, he enjoyed gardening and cooking and was an avid sports fan. His wit and humor will live on in all of us. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life gathering for Mike will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association through a GoFundMe charity fundraiser (tax-deductible) in Mike's name: gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-michael-carpenter
.