|
|
Michael R. Malloy Michael R. Malloy, 76, passed away March 4, 2020. Visitation will be 9 a.m. with the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 16, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 309 Benton, Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64124. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Contributions are suggested to St. Anthony Parish. Mike was born October 4, 1943, in Kansas City, MO, to the late Donald A. and Eva R. (Majors) Malloy and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He retired from UMB Bank where he was a records keeper in the wire transfer department. A talented musician, he was the organist at Assumption / St. Anthony Parish for several years. Mike is survived by many close friends, especially Raymond Recob. Condolences may be offered at www.passantinobros. com
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 11, 2020