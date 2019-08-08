Kansas City Star Obituaries
Michael Randol Obituary
Michael Randol Michael Randol, a longtime resident of Independence, passed away in his sleep on Saturday, August 3, 2019 after a long battle with diabetes. He was 46 years old. Michael first moved to Independence in 1974 with his parents, Thomas and Betty Randol. Following graduation from law school, Michael decided to move back to Independence and make it his permanent home. From 2000 until his death, Michael worked at the Macy's store in Independence. To all who knew him, Michael will be remembered for his rare intellect, acerbic wit, professorial command of history, philosophy and current affairs, love of conversation, fine food and drink, impeccable sense of fashion, devotion to hard work, and above all love for family and close friends. To friends, colleagues and family alike, Michael will be sorely missed. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 8, 2019
