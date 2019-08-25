|
Michael Robert Spurgeon Michael R. Spurgeon, age 73, of Raymore, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in his home. Memorial will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 310 Johnston Pkwy., Raymore, Missouri 64083. A Visitation will be starting at 10:00 a.m. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with a light lunch provided after. Michael was born in Newton, Kansas on November 27, 1945 to Harry and Wynona Spurgeon. While growing up, he lived in Newton, Kansas, Seneca, Missouri and later in Pittsburg, Kansas. Mike graduated College High School in Pittsburg, Kansas in 1969 and went directly to Pittsburg State University. He graduated with a Master's Degree in Science. While in college, he fell in love with all medical subjects, taking many pre-med courses. After college, he moved to Paola, Kansas to start teaching biology, Earth science, chemistry, and some pre-med classes. He married Sheila Waggoner and had three daughters. He later moved to Louisburg, Kansas to continue teaching biology, Earth science, and chemistry. He continued to teach pre-med at the KU outlet center in Paola as an extra job. In 1984, he met Ruth Hutchinson, marrying her on December 17th, then moving to Grandview, Missouri. In 1986, they built their dream home in Raymore, Missouri. One daughter was born to this marriage. They continued to live there until his passing. While in Louisburg, Kansas he was instrumental in starting the first computer lab in the mid 1980's for the students and was allowed to get computers to all the teachers. He continued to teach as well as run the computer lab. Before retiring in 2002, he helped design the science lab that would be used in the new Louisburg High School, which opened that August. Mike was a devout Lutheran with Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He spent many summers helping with VBS with his daughter, Rachelle, taking individual portraits of the children. He was able to get smiles out of the most difficult children. He enjoyed helping with computer issues at the church as well. Mike enjoyed travelling and frequently took his family on vacation. Every other year, he would take his family to vacation in Oregon and Washington, with his favorite spot being Yachats, Oregon. In between those vacations were trips to places closer to home, often staying in the Midwest. His vacations always included lots of hiking, sightseeing, and photography. Shooting photos of the landscapes and animals was a passion of Mike's. Mike enjoyed helping others in the neighborhood with computer problems, mowing or plowing the driveways in the winter. He never could accept the help from others but preferred to help them, no matter the difficulty. Mike's students and colleagues remember him as a tough but fair individual with tremendous integrity. While he had a stern teacher look, he cared deeply about teaching and was a great mentor and influence to many, even after retirement. Mike was best known for his sense of humor, sometimes making "snap pops" in chemistry class and the students setting them off by walking into the classroom, and many other chemistry mishaps. Mike loved the Far Side cartoons, and would many times use the cartoons in the classroom. He continued using those cartoons after retiring and posting them to Facebook. Mike enjoyed a good debate with many, never arguing, but trying to convince others to see his side of the story, keeping our pastors on their toes. He will now be debating with God. Mike leaves his wife, Ruth Spurgeon, daughters Melissa Eickleberry of Ft. Scott, Kansas, Briana Spurgeon of Ft. Scott, Kansas, Carissa Mack of Carlsbad, California, and Rachelle Spurgeon of Raymore, Missouri. He also leaves four grandsons, three granddaughters, and two great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 310 Johnston Pkwy., Raymore, Missouri 64083. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816.322.5278
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 25, 2019