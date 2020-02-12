|
Michael Roy Acker Michael Roy Acker, 74, passed away at his home in Prairie Village, KS on January 29, 2020. He was born October 74, 1945 in Fairbury, NE to Marion "Ike" and Betty (Phillips) Acker. Mike was a graduate of Benson High School in Omaha. He went on to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to graduate with a Masters of Fine Arts. On May 30, 1968, he married Linda Ann Thomsen and had two children. Mike and Linda enjoyed traveling and art. Mike was a loving and caring person. He shared his creativity and inspirational spirit as a teacher, scout master, motorcycle enthusiast and prolific artist. He touched many hearts and always had a good story to tell. Mike "never met a stranger." He loved to sing to his grand-daughters. Mike is Survived by his wife and best friend of 51+ years, son Erik (Lorie McKay), daughter Molly, grand-daughters Ava and Raen, brother Andy (Janet) and many nieces and nephews. Mike was proceeded in death by his parents and brother Steven. The Acker family would like to extend our gratitude to the teams at the University of Kansas Liver Center and Asana Hospice & Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Mike to either teams.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 12, 2020