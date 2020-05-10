Michael Shaun Mosher Officer Michael Shaun Mosher, 37, of Overland Park, passed away Sunday, May 3rd, 2020. Michael was born May 1, 1983 in Henderson, Nevada to Scott and Shellee Mosher. Michael graduated from Olathe South High School in 2001. He then served a mission for his church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, in Sacramento, California for two years. Upon returning, he attended CMSU Police Academy where he graduated in 2005. He then married the love of his life, Corinne E. Bridges, on July 29th, 2005 and welcomed a daughter, Tyler, in 2007. On September 26th, 2005 Michael fulfilled his lifelong dream when he started his law enforcement career with the Overland Park Police Department. Michael served the City of Overland Park honorably with the Police Department in various capacities through his nearly 15 year career. Michael was the president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 21. Michael also served his community by organizing events to benefit numerous charitable organizations around the Kansas City area. Michael's devotion to his community persisted through his final act. Survivors include his wife Corinne; daughter Tyler; his parents Scott and Shellee Mosher; brother Jordan Mosher (Mindy); sister Karalee Harris; maternal grandmother ArCola Willden; and five nieces. Drive through visitation will be Tuesday, May 12th from 4-6 p.m. under the canopy of the 110th Street entrance to the Overland Park Convention Center. A private funeral for Michael will take place at the Overland Park Convention Center for family and friends on Wednesday, May 13th at 10 a.m. After funeral services conclude, a procession will escort Michael to the Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens. The public is invited to view the procession escort, including a horse-drawn caisson, along College and Metcalf. A private graveside service is planned for family and friends. The family invites you to direct contributions to Harvesters or your local food bank. There will be an opportunity to donate non-perishable food items at the drive through visitation on Tuesday. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.